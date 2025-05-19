UIDAI shares non-personal Aadhaar dashboard data to promote transparency

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Monday said it has begun sharing non-personal, anonymised data from the Aadhaar Dashboard on the open government data platform called data.gov.in.

The move aims to further promote transparency, research, and data-driven policy making, said the Ministry of Electronics and IT in a statement.

The datasets, released by Chief Data Officer (CDO) and Deputy Director General of UIDAI, include aggregated insights on Aadhaar enrolment, updates, and authentication patterns, categorised by geography, age-group and other relevant parameters.

According to the IT Ministry, by making these non-personal and anonymised datasets accessible, UIDAI aims to support academic research, innovation in digital services, and collaborative developments.

“This initiative opens new avenues for evidence-based policy-making and technological innovation, furthering UIDAI’s commitment to transparency, public good, and secure data governance,” it added.

It also aligns with the broader government vision of fostering evidence-based policy making and maximising the value of open data for the public good. It is expected to further boost digital inclusion and governance efficiency.

Meanwhile, the total number of Aadhaar authentication transactions have crossed the 150 billion (15,011.82 crore) mark. Moreover, the total number of eKYC transactions (37.3 crore) carried out during April is 39.7 per cent more than the numbers during the same period last year.

The cumulative number of e-KYC transactions has crossed 2,393 crore as on April 30, according to the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

In April alone, almost 210 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions were carried out, nearly 8 per cent more than the same month in 2024, informed the ministry.

More than 100 entities, both in the government and private sectors, are using face authentication for the smooth delivery of benefits and services. In FY25, Aadhaar number holders carried out more than 2,707 crore authentication transactions in 2024-25.