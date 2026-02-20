MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th February 2026

India too vital for Bangladesh to ignore

The BNP’s newly elected Prime Minister of Bangladesh; Tarique Rahman has so far given every indication to having normal political and economic ties with India. The Prime Minister of India too has warmly reciprocated the gesture. The induction of a veteran BNP Hindu politician, Nitai Roy Chowdhury, as Minister in the new cabinet is a clear indication in this regard, towards confidence building, in terms of assurance that BNP is not against the Hindus.

Above all, the present moves by Tarique Rahman to checkmate the evil designs of the Jamaat-e-Islami must be clearly pronounced by him to infuse trust and confidence in the minds of the Hindu community in Bangladesh, who were at the receiving end of dractonion atrocities at the hands of the radical Islamist elements.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

II

It is imperative that the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman must do overtime to restore the confidence that Bangladesh had, once with India, during Sheikh Hasina’s rule. Hindus were systematically targeted for blasphemy allegations by Jamaat radicals, under the support of the caretaker Yunus’s rule of the country, during which Hindus were massacred, leaving nobody to question. It must also be said that Tarique Rahman is definitely sending positive signals for restoration of better and long term ties with India – but he should do more in terms of reining in the Islamist radical elements in Bangladesh, who are dancing to the tune of Pakistan for ‘sharia’ implemented in the country.

The Jamaat-e-Islami winning several seats, close to the Indian Border States, is a cause for concern that must not further embolden the WB government under Mamata Banerjee.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

III

Apropos “Rahman must strive to restore ties with India” (THI, February 19), the need for steady India-Bangladesh relations cannot be overstated. Political transitions often bring uncertainty, but geography and shared economic interests make cooperation essential. Trade, energy connectivity, border management and cultural exchanges have benefited both sides in recent years. Rather than public posturing, quiet diplomatic engagement would serve better. Regular high-level dialogue, faster resolution of border issues, and continued people-to-people contacts can build confidence.

Media narratives on both sides should also remain responsible. Stable ties will support regional growth, security, and mutual trust. A pragmatic, forward-looking approach from both governments can help preserve the gains already made. Such consistency will reassure investors, reduce misunderstandings, and keep cooperation focused on practical outcomes rather than avoidable political friction.

A Myilsami, Coimbatore

IV

It is with reference to the editorial “ Rahman must.strive to restore ties with India “-

Rahman’s return to power after 17 years of exile, marks a significant political shift in Dhaka. Bangladesh National Party’s earlier terms in office were marked by periodic friction with India, particularly during its 2001-06 coalition with Jamaat-e- Islami ,when India raised concerns about insurgent groups allegedly operating from Bangladesh territory. In contrast India viewed Hasina as a dependable partner on security concerns operation.

To rebuild the strained issues with India, Rahman would need to double the efforts on border security, alleged illegal migration, Teesta river watersharing and the safety of the minorities. The new government must also ensure that Bangladesh is not used against India’s security interests. BNP government must take steps to establish religious harmony and also Rahman to agree with India’s stand on Sheikh Hasina’s extradition without condition.

P Victor Selvaraj, Tirunelveli

Gotala University bruises Brand India?

This refers to “Galgotias Shunted Out of AI summit “ (19 Feb). Shunting the University would not bring back damage done to brand India. When a university enjoying official patronage is accused of outright plagiarism, it is not just an academic lapse — it is institutional irony. No wonder it has collected accolades: a 4-star rating from the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (2023–24) and a National Excellence Honour at the Pride of National Awards 2025. In today’s ecosystem, awards seem easier to obtain than originality.

More disheartening was state broadcaster Doordarshan spotlighting the spectacle while genuine young innovators wait backstage. After economic reforms and stronger IPR laws helped India to attract global investment, this episode bruise Brand India badly. If more attention has gone into summit turn Modi centric, they miss to verify exhibitors exhibits and credentials. If this is “excellence,” perhaps “Gotala University” is a more honest title.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad