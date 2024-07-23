Live
Union Budget: Vishnupad, Mahabodhi Temple corridors to boost spiritual tourism in Bihar
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the Union Budget in Parliament on Tuesday, proposed supporting the development of temple corridors in Gaya and Bodh Gaya for harnessing Bihar’s tourism potential.
This is expected to give a strong fillip to enhancing spiritual tourism in Bihar.
“Vishnupad Temple corridor and Mahabodhi Temple corridor will be supported to transform Vishnupad Temple at Gaya and Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya into world-class pilgrim and tourism destinations,” said the Finance Minister in her Budget speech.
She also said that Rajgir will be comprehensively developed.
Underscoring the potential of tourism in Bihar, the Finance Minister said that Nalanda will be developed as a tourist centre while Nalanda University will also be revived to its glorious stature.
"Nalanda will be supported as a tourist centre, accompanied by efforts to revamp the historic Nalanda University," she said.
According to reports, the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya is likely to be developed on the lines of the illustrious Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor.
The Finance Minister, earlier in her speech, announced a Rs 26,000 crore bonanza for the state, unveiling the government’s plans to develop Gaya city as an industrial hub.
“Development of an industrial node at Gaya will be a good model for developing ancient centres of learning. This model shall showcase ‘vikas’ with ‘virasat’,” she said, while dedicating two mega expressways in Bihar for enhancing road connectivity in the state.