Union Home Minister Amit Shah And Rahul Gandhi Clash Over OBC Representation And Women's Reservation Bill

Challenging the assertion made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who claimed that only three individuals belonging to the OBC community out of 90 secretaries govern India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that it's the government that steers the nation, not the secretaries. During the discussion on the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha's Special Session of Parliament, Shah questioned Rahul Gandhi's understanding, emphasizing that the government, not the secretaries, holds the reins of the country.



Amit Shah strongly criticized Rahul Gandhi and opposition parties, reminding them that it was the BJP that bestowed the nation with an OBC prime minister. He highlighted that the Constitution dictates that the country's policies are determined exclusively by the Cabinet and Parliament. Shah pointed out that the BJP boasts a significant representation of OBC members, with 29 percent of its MPs, 29 ministers in the union cabinet, and 365 MLAs from the OBC category among its ranks. He urged Rahul Gandhi to engage in a meaningful comparison.

Rahul Gandhi, in his speech just before Shah's remarks, expressed shock over the low representation of OBCs among secretaries in the Indian government. He pointed out that out of 90 secretaries, only three were from the OBC community, and these secretaries had control over just 5 percent of the budget, which is a mere fraction of the total budget.

Addressing concerns from the opposition regarding OBC representation, delimitation, and the delay in implementing the Women's Reservation Bill, Shah assured that the bill would be executed following the census and delimitation exercises that would occur after the elections. He emphasized that these measures would grant women a more substantial voice in Parliament.

Shah also questioned the intentions of previous governments in failing to pass the Women's Reservation Bill, noting that this was the fifth attempt to introduce the bill. He highlighted various women-centric initiatives introduced by the Modi government, underscoring their commitment to women's empowerment.

In conclusion, Shah stressed that the Women's Reservation Bill would facilitate women's participation in decision-making and policymaking in the country. He called upon both the Treasury and Opposition to unite and pass the bill unanimously, heralding a new era of inclusivity and gender equality.