Union Minister Naqvi: Muslims To Observe Ramzan At Home During Lockdown

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday that all religious leaders, religious and social organisations have together decided and made an appeal to members of the Muslim community to hold prayers, Iftar and perform other customs related to the holy month of Ramzan at their houses while maintaining social distancing during the period of lockdown. The Union Minister of Minority Affairs said that the Muslim community had itself taken this decision as they did in the case of Shab-e-Baraat.





The holy month of Ramzan begins on Friday, April 24. It is in this context that the appeal of community leaders and social organisations to Muslims was made, according to Minister Naqvi.





The holy month of Ramzan is a period of prayers and fasting for Muslims across the world. In India, as in elsewhere in the world, after a dawn-to-dusk fast every day, Muslims break their fasts with 'Iftar' during the month of Ramzan. Later, recitation of the Holy Quran is done in the form of Taraveeh prayers in the night at mosques.

Naqvi On OIC Remarks

Responding to the remarks of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC), Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi remarked that India is a haven for minorities and Muslims. He added that their social, economic and religious rights are secure in India. The OIC had on Sunday called upon India to take urgent steps to protect the rights of minority Muslims and stop incidents of Islamophobia in the country.

Reacting to the OIC statement, Naqvi said that if someone is saying this out of a prejudiced mindset, then they must look at the ground reality of India and accept it.