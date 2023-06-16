Union minister RK Ranjan Singh's Manipur Residence Is Burned Down By Mob

Officials familiar with the situation said that unspecified numbers of persons suffered injuries when armed men attacked a village in the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district on Thursday night. At the same time, a mob set Union minister RK Ranjan Singh's mansion on fire in Imphal, Manipur.A mob broke into Singh's home on May 23 before security personnel were able to scatter the attackers by firing shots into the air. This arson attack occurred amid ongoing ethnic unrest in Manipur.

According to officials, some of the outside-parking cars were also damaged in the arson attack on Thursday night at around 10 o'clock, although no one was hurt. Security personnel and firefighters were on the scene quickly, extinguished the fires, and scattered the mob of about 50 individuals.

The attack on Singh's home was the most recent in a string of assaults on politicians' homes. Nemcha Kipgen, a minister for Manipur, was not home when unidentified assailants set fire to her official apartment on Wednesday. The incident didn't result in any injuries.

However, calls for comments from Singh, who is currently in New Delhi with his family, went unanswered. When it was assaulted, nobody was at their house, reported Hindustan Times.



Meanwhile, between May 31 and June 3, the state was visited by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Central Bureau of Investigation is investigating five instances of violence and a sixth incident involving a conspiracy. Despite the government's announcement of a peace committee, well-known organisations on both sides of the conflict have chosen to reject it.