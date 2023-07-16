United Opposition group leader against BJP will come at the right time: P Chidambaram

New Delhi: A meeting of the United Opposition is going to be held in Bengaluru on Monday i.e. on 17 July, preparations for which are underway. Posters of many leaders who attended the meeting are being put up across the city. Prior to the conference,Congress leader P Chidambaram said the party occupies a unique position in the opposition and the leader of a unified opposition will emerge at the right time.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram expressed confidence in the opposition's potential to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, ahead of a vital gathering of opposition parties organised by the Congress in Bengaluru.Chidambaram also highlighted that the leader of the opposition group against the Bharatiya Janata Party would come at an appropriate time. The Congress leader told news agency PTI that the Congress has a special place among opposition groups. Although it is not necessary to discuss it at this time.

He also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for bringing up the Delhi ordinance issue during the opposition meeting in Patna.He further stated that each subject would be decided on its merits and demerits at the right moment and place.The Congress leader asserted that the opposition parties have only one reason that they are against the social and economic policies of the BJP government.

All parties are concerned about poor and slow economic development, increasing inflation, and rising unemployment, as well as restrictions on civil liberties, pressure on the media, institutional weakness, and misuse of investigative agencies.P Chidambaram stated that he is likewise concerned about border security, and that these common concerns have united us to challenge the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.In light of the upcoming elections, the opposition parties have every motivation to conduct as many meetings as possible. He stated that the conference in Bengaluru would undoubtedly be productive, and that we will have to wait and see what next steps will be.