Unprecedented! LS passes Prez Address without PM’s reply

New Delhi: For the first time in over two decades, the Lok Sabha approved the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address without a reply from the Prime Minister.

The unusual development took place on Thursday after continuous protests and sloganeering by opposition members disrupted proceedings during the Budget Session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to respond to President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament. However, repeated interruptions forced the Speaker to adjourn the House before the Prime Minister could speak.

Subsequently, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla read out the Motion of Thanks, which was passed through a voice vote despite ongoing protests from Opposition benches.

The situation remained tense as Opposition MPs continued raising slogans, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House till 2 pm. When the House reconvened at 11 am on Thursday, it was again adjourned shortly after INDIA bloc members protested against the Centre.