Unseasonal hailstorms and rain wreak havoc across Bihar

A severe hailstorm and heavy rain battered several districts of Bihar on Monday evening, severely disrupting normal life and causing extensive damage to standing crops, especially wheat, vegetables, and fruits.

The sudden change in weather has left the state’s farmers distressed and worried about their livelihoods. In Nawada district, especially in the Warasaliganj Assembly constituency, a powerful storm and hail flattened fields of standing crops.

Farmers have reported widespread destruction, calling it a major natural blow just ahead of harvesting season.

“It’s still raining. The storm has destroyed everything. We don’t know how we’ll recover,” a local farmer said.

The continuous rain has also hampered traffic, with vehicles moving at a slow pace due to waterlogged roads and poor visibility.

In Bodh Gaya, hailstones hit the region for nearly 20 minutes, destroying vegetable crops, moong, and wheat.

Local farmer Sudhir Kumar Pandey said that only 40 per cent of wheat had been harvested when the hailstorm hit, with the rest now completely destroyed.

Similarly, Bhojpur district witnessed strong thunder and intense rain that led to daylight darkness.

Large hailstones pounded fields, forcing people to seek shelter and vehicles to turn on headlights during the day.

“This strong wind will prove to be very harmful for the mango harvest too,” said Babun Kumar, a villager of Barhmpur village under Azimabad police station in Bhojpur district.

The farmer noted, concerned about fruit crops being knocked down prematurely. District administrations in Nawada, Gaya, and Bhojpur have asked agriculture officers to conduct immediate surveys of the crop damage.

Farmers have also demanded compensation and aid from the government. The Meteorological Department has issued further alerts for hail and thunderstorms in the coming days and urged farmers to stay away from open fields, citing the risk of lightning.

“Do not stand under trees or electric poles. Stay indoors during heavy rain,” warned meteorologist Roshan Kumar, urging caution and preparedness.