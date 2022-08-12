  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

UP: 30 injured as bus rams into another vehicle, biker killed too

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

Thirty people were seriously injured when a roadways bus collided with a DCM vehicle on Friday morning on the Lucknow-Bahraich highway.

Lucknow: Thirty people were seriously injured when a roadways bus collided with a DCM vehicle on Friday morning on the Lucknow-Bahraich highway.

An hour after the accident, another mishap took place when a bike rider rammed his two-wheeler into the bus from behind. He died on the spot.

According to reports, the bus was on its way to Bahraich when the incident took place under the Ramnagar police circle near Chandanpur village

The DCM driver was also seriously injured.

The injured passengers have been admitted to the hospital.

Station house officer (SHO) Ramnagar, Santosh Singh said that there were 27 passengers in the bus. He said that seven persons, including two women, were critically injured and have been admitted to the district hospital.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X