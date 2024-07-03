Live
- Calcutta HC frees man arrested on charges of criticising Bengal minister on social media
- DC BM Santhosh reviews on Banking sector with the Bankers
- Stop the Labour 'supermajority', UK PM Sunak appeals to voters
- MLA Bandla Krisnamohan Reddy Inaugurates several development works in Gattu mandal
- Cyber security Awareness Rally helds in Ieeja
- DDRF team prepared on behalf of district police department to deal with disaster situations: SP Rohit Raju IPS
- ‘Operation Raavan’set for theatrical release on August 2
- Bhadrachalam MLA urges to merge five Panchayats in revenue devision
- 46 pc Indian IT professionals say all corporate data stored in Cloud is sensitive: Report
- Yoga and Nutrition for PCOS: A Holistic Approach to Natural Wellness
Just In
UP CM announces judicial probe into Hathras stampede
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced a judicial inquiry into the stampede in Hathras district in which 121 people were killed.
Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced a judicial inquiry into the stampede in Hathras district in which 121 people were killed.
The probe will be conducted by a retired high court judge and police official, he said.
The probe committee will find out who is responsible for the tragedy, or if it was a conspiracy, the chief minister said.
"We will ensure such incidents do not occur in the future," he said, adding that the government may put in place a Standard Operating Procedure which will guide the organisation of such events in the future. "We will ensure this," he said.
The chief minister, who visited Hathras, said that among those killed, six were from other states: four from Haryana, and one each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.