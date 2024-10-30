UP CM to celebrate Diwali in Vantangiya village

Gorakhpur: As Vantangiya village Jungle Tikonia Number Three gears up for the festive celebration of Diwali, the excitement is palpable. Located amidst the Kusmhi forest, the villagers are busy cleaning, painting, and decorating their homes in preparation for the arrival of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

This annual visit has become a cherished tradition, as CM Yogi celebrates Deepotsav alongside the community. For the villagers, this visit embodies both festive joy and a deep connection with the Chief Minister, turning the event into a time of shared gratitude and anticipation.

In Jungle Tikonia Number Three, the administration is actively engaged in preparations, while villagers join in with enthusiasm, creating a collective, heartfelt welcome.

The Chief Minister will visit the village on Thursday (October 31) to celebrate Diwali, share in the Diwali festivities with the Vantangiya community, and announce development projects worth Rs 185 crore for gram panchayats across the district.

During the Deepotsav in Vantangiya village, CM Yogi will inaugurate drinking water projects funded by Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural) across 42 villages, with a total investment of Rs 150 crore 35 lakh.

Additionally, he will launch development projects in 32 gram panchayats, implemented at a cost of Rs 34 crore 66 lakh from the performance grant.

As part of the Diwali celebration, various departments will set up stalls at the event to share information on the government’s public welfare schemes. Meanwhile, both the administration and villagers are engaged in extensive preparations for the Chief Minister’s visit.