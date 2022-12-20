UP Global Investors Summit from February 10 to 12

Lucknow: The UP government, under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, will host the UP Global Investors Summit (UP GIS 2023) from February 10 to 12 to boost Uttar Pradesh's economy and increase employment prospects in the state. Through the summit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a target of attracting investments of Rs 10 lakh crore. Uttar Pradesh is heading towards becoming a state with immense possibilities and new opportunities for foreign investors.

For the UP Global Investors Ceremony, roadshows will be organized in 18 countries and 7 major cities in India to invite investors from all over the world. He has also sent eight teams for road shows in 18 countries to achieve the Rs 10 lakh crore investment target through the Global Investors Summit (GIS). Mexico and Thailand are also going to join as partner countries for the summit. Team Yogi also received plenty of support from the Netherlands, Japan, San Francisco and Singapore.

The UP CM has also launched the "Online Incentive Management Portal" and "Customer Relationship Management Portal (Nivesh Sarathi)" portals, as well as unveiled the GIS 23 logo, making it easier for investors to attend the summit.

The chief minister welcomed delegates to UP and urged them to work with the state administration to make the global summit a "success." The curtain-raiser in Delhi was attended by Foreign diplomats from several nations, as well as ministers and senior bureaucrats from Uttar Pradesh. The economy of the state was ranked in fifth or sixth place in the country, but now it is rapidly moving towards becoming the second-largest economy in the country.

The summit will be beneficial in providing a unified platform to the global industrial world for cooperation in economic development and will further boost foreign investment in the state.

Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has made its industrial investment policies more efficient for the "ease of doing business."

However, the framework of policy reforms should be continued while interacting with the industrial world, keeping the state's interests in mind. More than 30 sectoral policies, including those for EV policy, toys, textiles, pharma, start-ups, data centers, and a green hydrogen policy, should be prepared ahead of the investor's summit, along with the state's new industrial investment and employment promotion policies. Emphasize when creating the policies that the policy provisions should be helpful, provide employment, and ensure a bright future for the youth.