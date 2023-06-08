Live
- OTT: Vetrimaaran’s ‘Viduthalai Part 1’ reaches 200 million streaming minutes
- Dakshina Kannada District Leads the Nation in Revolutionary Healthcare Initiative
- Mangaluru: Stolen and lost mobile phones? Get them back on your own right
- What is Meta Verified, How to Buy, and What Happens to Existing Verified Accounts
- YSRCP Leader to Join Jana Sena
- Hyderabad finds the place among the most expensive cities in the world
- Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 08 June 2023
- Drip irrigation gaining ground in Tirupati district
- UP govt launches Nand Baba Milk Mission scheme
- Educate kids on greatness of Hindu Sanatana Dharma: TTD Edu Officer
UP govt launches Nand Baba Milk Mission scheme
Lucknow: In a bid to make Uttar Pradesh a leading state in the field of milk development and milk production, the state government has launched the...
Lucknow: In a bid to make Uttar Pradesh a leading state in the field of milk development and milk production, the state government has launched the Nand Baba Milk Mission scheme at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore.
The Nand Baba Milk Mission scheme, which was launched, has been implemented to provide milk producers the facility of selling their milk at a reasonable price in villages through dairy co-operative societies.
Cabinet Minister, Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Dharampal Singh said the department was making constant efforts to ensure the development of the rural economy in the state, to provide remunerative prices to the farmers for their milk and to strengthen the agro-based infrastructure. Under this mission, it is proposed to form a Dairy farmer producer organisation (Dairy FPO) in order to facilitate sale of milk in producers’ villages itself, he said.
In the financial year 2023-24, there is a plan to set up five Dairy FPOs in as many districts of the state as a pilot project, in which women will also play a major role, he said.
Besides the opening of the office of the Nand Baba Milk Mission at KisanGomtinagar, a ‘Dairy Development Portal’ and logo of Nand Baba Mission has also been unveiled.