Man held for chopping, grinding, and burning his wife in UP

Rae Bareli: The police have arrested a man for killing his wife over suspicious that she would again give birth to a girl child for the third time. He strangled her to death, chopped her body parts into pieces, ground it, and burnt them. This incident has taken place at Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

This horrific act has happened on January 4th but came into light when the victim's elder daughter who witnessed the incident disclosed the incident to the relatives.

According to the source, Ravinder, a native of Rae Bareli got married to Urmila (30) in 2011. The couple has two daughters aged 11 and 7 years. However, Ravinder wanted a have a son, but in the first two deliveries, his wife gave birth to girl child. Over this, he use to often harass his wife.

In this context, she again conceived for the third time. Ravinder raised suspicious that this time also she would again give birth to a girl child and strangled her to death with the help of his father and brothers on January 4th.

Later, he chopped her body into pieces, ground it and burnt outside his house by pouring petrol on them. He packed the remaining parts in a cover and dumped it at the outskirts of Rae Bareli.

As there was no call from Urmila for the last four days, her parents confronted Ravinder. As he replied rashly, they approached the police. Urmila's elder daughter narrated the incident to the grandmother. With this, the police took Ravinder into their custody. In the interrogation, he admitted the crime. On the incident, the police registered a case and searching the remaining family members.