UP MLA booked for sexually assaulting Bengaluru woman

Lucknow: ShivSena MLA from Uttar Pradesh, Shri Bhagwan Sharma alias Guddu Pandit, has been booked for the alleged sexual assault of a 40-year-old woman and for “threatening to kill her when she resisted,” police said on Monday. According to the complaint, the woman, along with her minor son, travelled from Uttar Pradesh to Bengaluru on August 14 at the MLA’s insistence. On the same day, he allegedly took them to several places in the city. The FIR states that on August 16, the MLA took them to Chitradurga, and the following day, while returning, arranged a room in a five-star hotel near Kempegowda International Airport. Inside the hotel room, he allegedly forced her into sexual relations against her will and threatened to kill her when she resisted.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on August 17 under Section 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a senior police officer said. Two men have been booked for allegedly raping a Class 12 student when she was returning home after attending the Independence Day celebration at her school in Ballia , a police officer said on Monday.

A case has been registered against Amarjit Singh (35), who hails from the minor girl’s village, and his uncle Gautam Singh (45), he said. According to Bairia Station House Officer Moolchand Chaurasia, the 17-year-old girl was returning home after attending the Independence Day programme in her school, when Amarjit forcibly took her to his farm house and allegedly raped her.

Later, Amarjit and Gautam threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, the SHO said. Chaurasia said the girl’s mother has filed a complaint, based on which a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act.