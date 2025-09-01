Live
- Maruti Suzuki starts the shipment of e VITARA to Europe exemplifying ‘Make in India, Make for the World’
- Think Change Forum Calls for GST 2.0 to Pave the Way Towards a Single Tax Rate: Releases a White Paper
- Samsung TV Plus Onboards ETV Network to Strengthen Regional FAST Channel Line-Up in India
- Sangala Ayyappa Reddy Unanimously Elected Chairman of Red Cross Society, Jogulamba Gadwal
- People’s Organizations and All-Party Leaders in Gadwal Rally Behind Justice Sudarshan Reddy’s Vice Presidential Bid
- D.K. Aruna Leads Protest Rally in Gadwal, Demands Action on People’s Issues
- Congress Cadre Hail CM Revanth Reddy and Sampath Kumar in Alampur; Memorial Program for Suravaram Marks Major Announcements
- MP Police uncover illegal arms manufacturing unit in Tikamgarh
- UP to replace 1860 Society Registration Act with new law soon to enhance transparency and governance: CM Yogi
- Society must approach specially abled with empathy and cooperation: President Murmu
UP to replace 1860 Society Registration Act with new law soon to enhance transparency and governance: CM Yogi
CM Yogi Adityanath pushes new law in Uttar Pradesh to replace the colonial-era Society Registration Act, ensuring transparency, accountability, and property protection for institutions.
New law to focus on transparency in registration, renewal, and property management of institutions
Management Committees must resolve disputes, not administrators: CM Yogi
CM Yogi calls for strong checks on arbitrary sale of Trust, Society properties
New law to foster transparency and good governance while promoting social welfare activities
Societies must function freely without excessive interference: CM Yogi
Law must include robust provisions to dissolve defunct bodies, protect assets: CM Yogi
Act to also include provisions for speedy resolution of membership, management, and election-related disputes
New Society Act to further strengthen financial discipline and the auditing framework
Govt moving towards an online and KYC-based process for registration and renewal
Lucknow, September 1
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed the urgent need to replace the colonial-era Society Registration Act, 1860, with a modern and practical law in Uttar Pradesh. He said the new Society Registration Act will introduce contemporary provisions to strengthen registration, renewal, property management, and financial transparency of registered institutions.
Chairing a meeting on Monday in the presence of Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, the Chief Minister said the existing Act lacks clarity on crucial issues such as transparency, accountability, cancellation of inactive or suspicious institutions, property protection, and speedy resolution of disputes related to membership, management, and elections. Current rules on audits, financial discipline, and preventing fund misuse were also described as inadequate.
“The law must safeguard transparency, accountability, and the interests of its members,” CM Yogi said. He insisted that whether it is a trust or a society, a strong mechanism must prevent the arbitrary sale of institutional properties for vested interests. Terming the appointment of administrators in disputes “inappropriate,” he underlined that management committees should regulate institutions independently, with minimum interference from government or local administration.
Highlighting that more than eight lakh institutions are registered in Uttar Pradesh across education, healthcare, social harmony, rural development, industry, and sports, the Chief Minister said it is essential to streamline systems governing their operations. The new Act, he added, will have strict provisions for dissolving inactive or dubious institutions, protecting their properties, and ensuring time-bound dispute resolution.
CM Yogi also directed that registration and renewal processes be made fully online, KYC-based, and time-bound, with a stronger framework for accountability and financial audits.
Instructing officials to expedite the drafting of the new Act, the Chief Minister said that all necessary provisions must be incorporated to ensure that registered institutions can function more effectively, contribute to social welfare, and uphold the values of transparency and good governance.