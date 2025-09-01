UP to replace 1860 Society Registration Act with new law soon to enhance transparency and governance: CM Yogi

New law to focus on transparency in registration, renewal, and property management of institutions

Management Committees must resolve disputes, not administrators: CM Yogi

CM Yogi calls for strong checks on arbitrary sale of Trust, Society properties

New law to foster transparency and good governance while promoting social welfare activities

Societies must function freely without excessive interference: CM Yogi

Law must include robust provisions to dissolve defunct bodies, protect assets: CM Yogi

Act to also include provisions for speedy resolution of membership, management, and election-related disputes

New Society Act to further strengthen financial discipline and the auditing framework

Govt moving towards an online and KYC-based process for registration and renewal

Lucknow, September 1

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed the urgent need to replace the colonial-era Society Registration Act, 1860, with a modern and practical law in Uttar Pradesh. He said the new Society Registration Act will introduce contemporary provisions to strengthen registration, renewal, property management, and financial transparency of registered institutions.

Chairing a meeting on Monday in the presence of Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, the Chief Minister said the existing Act lacks clarity on crucial issues such as transparency, accountability, cancellation of inactive or suspicious institutions, property protection, and speedy resolution of disputes related to membership, management, and elections. Current rules on audits, financial discipline, and preventing fund misuse were also described as inadequate.

“The law must safeguard transparency, accountability, and the interests of its members,” CM Yogi said. He insisted that whether it is a trust or a society, a strong mechanism must prevent the arbitrary sale of institutional properties for vested interests. Terming the appointment of administrators in disputes “inappropriate,” he underlined that management committees should regulate institutions independently, with minimum interference from government or local administration.

Highlighting that more than eight lakh institutions are registered in Uttar Pradesh across education, healthcare, social harmony, rural development, industry, and sports, the Chief Minister said it is essential to streamline systems governing their operations. The new Act, he added, will have strict provisions for dissolving inactive or dubious institutions, protecting their properties, and ensuring time-bound dispute resolution.

CM Yogi also directed that registration and renewal processes be made fully online, KYC-based, and time-bound, with a stronger framework for accountability and financial audits.

Instructing officials to expedite the drafting of the new Act, the Chief Minister said that all necessary provisions must be incorporated to ensure that registered institutions can function more effectively, contribute to social welfare, and uphold the values of transparency and good governance.