UP Women Commission condemns abusive language against PM Modi, his mother

Lucknow: Babita Chauhan, a member of the Uttar Pradesh Women Commission, on Friday strongly condemned the alleged use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the Congress’ Voter Adhikar Yatra in poll-bound Bihar.

Speaking to IANS, Chauhan said, “I strongly condemn this. He is our Prime Minister, who has contributed immensely to the nation. The use of such absurd language, especially targeting a woman—a mother, whom we regard as supreme—is deeply shameful. I believe God has not given them the wisdom to understand this. The Bihar Women Commission has rightly taken action, and I fully support it. The Opposition appears so frustrated that they’re ready to say anything about anyone.”

She further added, “I have always raised my voice against such things. No one has the right to insult any woman—whether she is someone’s mother, sister, or daughter. If you want to do politics, do it respectfully. What will you gain from such behaviour? In the process, they’re disrespecting the women in their own families. I condemn this, and I hope God blesses them with better sense.”

The controversy erupted after a purported video surfaced showing a man, draped in a Congress flag, using a Hindi expletive against PM Modi during the rally. Following the incident, the BJP filed a police complaint and demanded an official apology from the Congress. A separate FIR was also lodged against Rahul Gandhi in Patna.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a rally on Friday, called on Rahul Gandhi to apologise for the remarks made during the Congress yatra, calling it a reflection of the party’s “politics of hatred.”

Clashes between BJP and Congress workers broke out in Patna on Friday during the BJP’s protest over the incident, further intensifying tensions ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar.



