US govt to give preference to student visas

Kolkata: The USA will give preference to student visas as the country forecast heavy surge in the application of the authorisation with the lifting of travel curbs for vaccinated travellers, a diplomat of the country said here on Wednesday.

The US government has already announced lifting of the severe travel restrictions on China, India and much of Europe effective from November 8.

"The appointments for visa will be made available from November 1. Priority will be given to student visas," US Consul General to Kolkata, Melinda Pavek said on the sidelines of an interactive session with Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) here.

US has already issued 62000 Indian student visas in 2021, she said.