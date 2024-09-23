Live
- CM Naidu urged to revive AP Money Lending Bill
- Govt committed to meeting people’s aspirations: Durgesh
- TYAcan Foundation organises run to raise cancer awareness
- Bird watchers get a treat
- H-NEW arrests four drug peddlers, seize 5 kg ganja
- After a brief hiatus, HYDRA razes illegal structures at Kukatpally lake
- Hyderabad: Arikepudi pops up at CLP meet in city
- Hyderabad siblings awarded Bo-Dan Black Belt in Hapkido
- 3-day meaningful youth summit ‘Rising with Kindness’ wraps up
- Nikhat Zareen thanks Shabbir for help in securing DSP post
Just In
US hands over 297 antiquities
Highlights
The US has handed over to India 297 antiquities, which were smuggled out of the country, during the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said on Sunday
New Delhi: The US has handed over to India 297 antiquities, which were smuggled out of the country, during the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said on Sunday. Official sources said illicit trafficking of cultural property is a longstanding issue that has affected many cultures and countries throughout history, and India has been particularly hit.
Modi said on X, “Deepening cultural connect and strengthening the fight against illicit trafficking of cultural properties. I am extremely grateful to President Biden and the US Government for ensuring the return of 297 invaluable antiquities to India.” He thanked PresidentJoe Bidenfor his support in the return of these artefacts.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS