US-India Trade Deal: Vance hails ‘very good progress’

New Delhi: In a big signal amid fears of the impact of Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs, US Vice-President JD Vance has said his country and India have finalised terms for a trade deal.

Speaking at an event in Jaipur on Tuesday, a day after his meeting with PM Narendra Modi, Vance said, "Our administration seeks trade partners on the basis of fairness and of shared national interests.

We want to build relationships with our foreign partners who respect their workers, who do not suppress their wages to boost exports, but respect the value of their labour."

"We want partners that are committed to working with America to build things, not just allowing themselves to become a conduit for trade and shipping others' goods. And, finally, we want to partner with people and countries who recognise the historic nature of the moment we are in.