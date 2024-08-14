US-made assault rifle recovered in ongoing anti-terror operation in J&K's Udhampur

Jammu: An American-made assault rifle was recovered from the encounter site in J&K’s Udhampur district on Wednesday, said officials, adding that one terrorist has been injured in the ongoing anti-terrorist operation.



Officials said that the terrorist was injured in the ongoing encounter at the Akar Forests area of the district, but had evaded capture by hiding somewhere in the dense forest.

“There were some blood stains found in the area which gives the impression that a terrorist has been injured. One US-made M4 assault rifle has been recovered by the security forces. Two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area,” officials said.

Earlier, the security forces engaged the terrorists in gunfire in the ongoing operation in Udhampur district.

The anti-terrorism operation was launched on Tuesday evening in Akar forests near the Patnitop tourist resort in Udhampur district. But firing exchanges started this morning after the security forces located the hiding terrorists in the forest area.

Terrorists have been carrying out hit-and-run ambush attacks against the Army, security forces and civilians in the hilly districts of Jammu division.

Till July 21, terrorists killed 28 people, including the Army, security forces and civilians, in 11 such hit-and-run attacks while the security forces carried out 28 anti-terrorism operations.

After reports of a group of 40-50 hardcore foreign mercenaries being active in the mountainous areas of Jammu division, the Army deployed over 4,000 soldiers drawn from the elite Para commandos and those trained in mountain warfare in the hilly districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Udhampur, Kathua and Reasi districts of Jammu division.

These forces have been deployed on the mountaintops to thwart any hit-and-run attacks by the terrorists. During their past ambush attacks, the terrorists had carried out surprise attacks and then disappeared in the densely forested areas of these districts.

The revised strategy of the Army is aimed at depriving the terrorists of this element of surprise and hunting them out of the densely forested and foliaged areas of these hilly districts.