US probe against Soros may also expose Indian Opposition, extended ecosystem: BJP

BJP leader and in-charge of the party’s National Information and Technology Department, Amit Malviya, on Sunday welcomed a US decision to investigate billionaire George Soros for fuelling protests, hinting that the Indian Opposition and their extended ecosystem may also come under scrutiny along with operatives tied to the controversial billionaire.

Training his guns on Opposition leaders allegedly copying Soros’ playbook and benefitting from his funding network, BJP’s Information Technology cell chief said in a post on X, “Early signs suggest the investigation could extend to networks linked to foreign funding — including operatives tied to Soros in India.”

“If that’s true, it means key figures in the Opposition and their extended ecosystem may come under scrutiny. They have been fomenting trouble in India for the last 11 years — spreading discord and undermining stability. If this probe follows the facts, their campaign of disruption will fail. Let the truth come out,” said Malviya.

The BJP leader also tagged a social media post which claimed that President Donald Trump on Friday said that his administration would investigate billionaire George Soros and members of his family for potential racketeering charges related to protests linked to unrest across the country.

This is not the first time that Malviya has sought to link Opposition leaders to Soros. In June, the BJP leader had accused Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of following George Soros' playbook to spread electoral chaos in India.

Malviya had criticised Gandhi for raising doubts over the country's electoral process, saying, "It is not that Rahul Gandhi doesn't understand how the electoral process works. He does very well. But his goal is not clarity, it is chaos."

The BJP leader, in a post on X, had repeated his earlier allegation of a link between Gandhi and George Soros and alleged that Congress leader floats conspiracy theories when his party loses elections.

"This is straight out of George Soros' playbook - systematically erode people's faith in their own institutions, so they can be cracked open from within for political gains," said Malviya.

Tagging the Election Commission of India's rebuttal on Gandhi's allegations, the BJP leader had said, "India's democracy is strong. Its institutions are resilient. And the Indian voter is wise. No amount of manipulation will change that."

Malviya had also slammed the LoP for being selective in accepting electoral results.