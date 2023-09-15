US promises action, lawmakers, Indian Americans slam cop’s remarks

New Delhi: The Joe Biden administration has assured the Indian government of a quick investigation into the horrific death of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula in Seattle after being struck by a speeding police patrol car and bringing to justice the police officers who were responsible for it. The US government swung into action after India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, strongly raised the issue at the highest level in Washington and sought prompt action on the killing of Kandula, and the highly insensitive behaviour of the police officer in Seattle in Washington state.

Senior administration officials are believed to have assured the Ambassador and the Indian government that the entire incident has been taken very seriously by them. They are monitoring its investigation from Washington DC the progress of the case to ensure that there is adequate accountability.

Officials said that they were “shocked” and “horrified” at this incident. The Consulate General of India in San Francisco on Wednesday termed the handling of Kandula’s death as “deeply troubling”. “We have taken up the matter strongly with local authorities in Seattle and Washington State as well as senior officials in Washington DC for a thorough investigation and action against those involved in this tragic case,” the mission said in a post on platform X. “The Consulate & Embassy will continue to closely follow up on this matter with all concerned authorities,” it added.

US lawmakers and Indian-Americans have expressed outrage over the death of Kandula. “Jaahnavi Kandula came here for graduate work from India. She was killed on a crosswalk by a speeding police car, and officer Auderer said her life had ‘limited value.’ I thought of my dad who came here in his 20s. Mr Auderer, the life of every Indian immigrant has infinite value,” Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna said. “Anyone who thinks that a human life has “limited value” should not be serving in law enforcement,” Khanna said.

Indian-American Congresswom an Pramila Jayapal said: “This is appalling. I hope to see justice for Jaahnavi Kandula’s family and accountability for those involved.” In a letter to the Kandula family, Seattle City Mayor Bruce Harrell said that the comments made by one person do not reflect the feelings of the Seattle city or the communities that call it home. “We recognise that Jaahnavi’s death is a loss for our whole community – the loss of a young woman who had so much life ahead of her to do amazing things and share that joy with loved ones,” Harrell said in his communication to the Kandula family.

Expressing his deepest condolences to the Kandula family, Harrell said the “community is heartbroken and mourns alongside your family, friends and everyone who shared the privilege of knowing” her. “Her life had immeasurable value, and any sentiment, shared by one person, that expresses otherwise does not represent the very real feelings of heartbreak that our entire city has over the loss of your child. My prayers remain with your family at this difficult time,” he said. Expressing condolences on the untimely passing of Kandula, community leader Ajay Bhutoria said her death reminds of the importance of safety and respect for all individuals in the community. “We are deeply troubled by the unfortunate statement and poor conduct displayed by a Seattle police officer during this incident. Regardless of one’s background or circumstances, every individual deserves dignity, fairness, and compassion,” he said.

The Seattle Office of Police Accountability said that it has opened an investigation into the incident and they need to complete it before January 29.

Kandula was set to graduate this coming December with a master’s degree in information systems from the Seattle campus of Northeastern University. Her family said she was working toward supporting her mother in India. “The family has nothing to say,” her uncle said Monday. “Except I wonder if these men’s daughters or granddaughters have value. A life is a life.”