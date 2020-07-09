Uttar Pradesh cop killer Vikas Dubey arrested in Madhya Pradesh
Highlights
Uttar Pradesh's most wanted gangster Vikas Dubey, who along with his aides ambushed and killed eight Kanpur district policemen barely seven days ago, was arrested from the Mahakaal temple here on Thursday morning.
Ujjain: Uttar Pradesh's most wanted gangster Vikas Dubey, who along with his aides ambushed and killed eight Kanpur district policemen barely seven days ago, was arrested from the Mahakaal temple here on Thursday morning.
He was said to be moving around without a mask in the temple vicinity. He has whisked away to unidentified location for medical examination and questioning, according to police sources.
