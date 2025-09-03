Uttar Pradesh Launches "No Helmet, No Fuel" Campaign for Road Safety | Sept 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government has clearly launched a month-long "No Helmet, No Fuel" campaign from 1st to 30th September 2025. The goal is to improve road safety by making sure every motorcycle rider wears a helmet before getting fuel. Fuel will be given only to those riders who have a proper helmet.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath clearly stated that this campaign is not about punishing anyone but about building good riding habits and raising awareness for safety. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also clearly appealed to all riders to control their speed and follow traffic rules for their own safety and that of their families.

The campaign is clearly managed by district officers and road safety committees, with help from the Food and Civil Supplies Department to monitor fuel stations, and the Information Department to spread awareness.

A recent report from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways shows that Uttar Pradesh had 44,534 road accidents in 2023, higher than 41,746 in 2022. This clear campaign aims to lower accident numbers by making helmet use mandatory.