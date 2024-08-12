Uttar Pradesh Man Discovers Female Reproductive Organs During Hernia Surgery

A man from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, sought medical help after experiencing severe stomach pain, leading to a surprising discovery during surgery. Doctors, initially operating on him for a hernia, unexpectedly found female reproductive organs inside his body.



The man, Rajgir Mistri, 46, who is a father of two, had been suffering from stomach pain for several days. An ultrasound revealed that a piece of tissue in his lower abdomen was pressing against other internal organs, causing a hernia.



Mistri visited a free hernia check-up camp, where Dr. Narendra Dev, a Professor at BRD Medical College, confirmed the hernia through an ultrasound. During the surgery, however, it was revealed that the tissue protruding from the abdominal membrane was actually an underdeveloped uterus, with an ovary nearby.



After the operation, Rajgir Mistri is in good health. Dr. Dev explained that this condition was a congenital deformity, noting that Mistri did not exhibit any female physical characteristics.

