Uttar Pradesh Police Issued Notice To Twitter India Head And Asked To Record Statement Within Seven Days

The Ghaziabad Police had issued a legal notice to the Managing Director of Twitter India in connection with a video of an elderly man getting assaulted in Loni with the purpose of 'provoking communal unrest.'



The Managing Director, Manish Maheshwari has been summoned to the Lone Border police station to provide a statement within seven days, a report published by ANI.





The notice sent to Manish Maheshwari stated that several people were using their Twitter accounts to propagate and incite hatred in society, and neither Twitter Communication India nor Twitter Inc took any action.They allowed anti-social messages to spread.

The officials said on Thursday that Delhi Police had previously received a complaint against actress Swara Bhaskar, Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari, and others in connection with social media posts witnessing an assault on an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad on June 5.

The incident was captured in a video and was circulated on social media. The video includes a man who was assaulted by a group of people and was forced to chop his beard and recite ' Vande Matram' and ' 'Jai Shree Ram.'

The Ghaziabad police had already registered an FIR in connection with this alleged assault on June 5, but it was only two days later that it was reported to the police.

The FIR was filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police against various organisations, including Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India, news portal The Wire, scribes Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub, senior journalist and author Saba Naqvi, and Congress leaders Salman Nizami, Masqoor Usmani, and Sama Mohammad for sharing the video clip on social media.

Meanwhile, this is the first complaint filed against the social media company following the implementation of the government's new IT rules for online news publishing platforms. Twitter, for its part, says it has appointed an interim Chief Compliance Officer in accordance with the new laws enacted by the centre.