Uttar Pradesh Prepares Extensive Water Supply Infrastructure For Mahakumbh 2025 Pilgrims

To ensure that every pilgrim has access to drinking water at Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has initiated the installation of 200 water ATMs and 6,500 tap stands along approach roads and open grounds surrounding the fairgrounds. The initial phase is already underway, and the Jal Sansthan has been tasked with implementing the project.

Pilgrims will be able to access purified RO water by pressing a button on the ATMs. According to officials, the fairgrounds will feature 1,249 kilometers of pipelines to meet water demands. Where pipelines aren’t feasible, water tankers will be deployed.

Coordination among departments—Jal Kal, Jal Nigam, and Irrigation—is ongoing to ensure a 24-hour water supply. Most of the 36 newly built tube wells are operational, with tanker arrangements planned for inner fair areas. Special attention is being given to areas such as Daraganj, Kidganj, and Jhunsi.

With an anticipated 400 million pilgrims, the Yogi government aims to complete all preparations by December 15, offering a safe and unique experience for visitors to Mahakumbh 2025.