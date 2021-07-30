Uttar Pradesh to develop industrial parks on PPP model

Lucknow: In a novel initiative to attract maximum investments to the state, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to develop private industrial parks in many districts.

The industrial parks, to be built on PPP (public private partnership), model are expected to boost exports from the state as well.

The districts where the private industrial parks are to be developed include Lucknow, Unnao, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Aurraiya, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj.

According to a state government spokesman, the first industrial park will come up in Unnao near the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

Land has also been identified to build this private industrial park in Barauli Kalan village of the district.

Industries manufacturing textile and ready-made garments, food processing, perfumes, brass products, toys and electronic equipment can be set up in these private industrial parks.

Last year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that a number of facilities for entrepreneurs intending to build industrial parks and warehouses as well as providing logistics services last year.

This includes significant reduction in the land required for setting up a private sector industrial park through an amendment in the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy-2017.

Entrepreneurs can now set up private industrial parks in at least 20 acres of land in Bundelkhand and Purvanchal regions of the state whereas 30 acres or more would be required for setting up a private industrial park in western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad, and central Uttar Pradesh.

The Industrial Development Department has identified about 9,000 hectares of land in 15 cities along the expressways on the instructions of the Chief Minister.

The reason behind identifying lands for industrial parks near expressways was that it would facilitate faster movement of goods and transportation would be cheaper.

Soon private investors will be allotted land on liberal terms for industrial projects to be taken up in their various areas.

The move is likely to accelerate industrial development in the state while creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth.

In order to bring big investors to the state, the state government has also identified 22,000 acres of land in Firozabad, Unnao, Agra, Chitrakoot, Mainpuri and Barabanki.

These six districts, situated around Purvanchal, Agra-Lucknow and Bundelkhand Expressways, are believed to have high potential for investment.