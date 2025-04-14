Uttarakhand CM honoured by Dr Ambedkar Mahamanch for implementing UCC

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was honoured by Dr B.R. Ambedkar Mahamanch at a program in the city for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

The event was organised at BHEL Ground in Haridwar on the occasion of the 135th birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution and saw the enthusiastic participation of a large number of local people despite the scorching heat.

Expressing gratitude for the honour, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the massive public turnout clearly indicates that people have shown trust in this bold decision.

He said that the honour was not for one individual but for the ideology that has long raised the voice of justice and equality in Indian society.

Chief Minister Dhami described Baba Saheb as a visionary, saying, “Ambedkar believed that true equality in society is not possible until every citizen of the country is granted equal rights.”

CM Dhami further said that it was this belief that inspired him to include revolutionary concepts like the Uniform Civil Code. The Chief Minister clarified that the Uttarakhand government has not just implemented a law but has taken a major step toward social justice and equality.

Chief Minister Dhami said that Baba Saheb was neglected for years, and his ideas were sidelined.

“But today’s India is moving towards realising his dreams. This is a new India, one that not only respects its heritage but also sets new standards by making bold decisions,” he said.

The CM said that the crowd gathered in Haridwar is not just a gathering of people, it is a public voice that says the people trust the Chief Minister’s decisions, and now this echo is being heard beyond Uttarakhand across the country.

He credited this historic decision to the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government’s strong political will.

“Uttarakhand is once again showing the way to the country, where equality is no longer just written in books but has now taken the shape of law and is being implemented on the ground. This is not just the implementation of a law, it is a decisive step toward a new India,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Dhami also announced the construction of the Baba Saheb Samrasata Sthal in Haridwar to educate future generations about the lives and histories of social reformers from the Scheduled communities, along with the Indian Constitution.

“Under the SCP/TSP schemes operated by the Department of Social Welfare, multipurpose buildings will be constructed in areas predominantly inhabited by Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes in the name of prominent social reformers from these communities. Additionally, special awareness programs will be organised in schools and colleges through the Scheduled Caste Commission to inform the younger generation about welfare schemes and rights related to the Scheduled communities,” he told the newsmen.