Live
- Centre considers lowering EV tariff to lure Musk's Tesla: Report
- Children's Day: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and Slogans
- Election Face Off Between Congress & BRS
- Tiruchanoor Brahmotsavam: Kalpavriksha Vahanam
- Your coronary calcium scores too can predict risk for heart disease
- Countdown has started for exit of Congress govt in Chhattisgarh: PM Modi
- Emergency declared over possible eruption of Iceland volcano
- Apple to bring generative AI to iPhone 16 with iOS 18; Details
- K'taka BJP president Vijayendra meets former CM Bommai; seeks guidance
- KCR shocked over major fire mishap in Hyderabad
Just In
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Ongoing Rescue Efforts For Trapped Workers In Silkyara Tunnel
- Follow the latest updates on the rescue operation in Uttarakhand's Silkyara Tunnel, where nearly 40 workers are feared trapped. Communication and oxygen supply established, with heavy machinery deployed for debris removal.
- Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Prime Minister Narendra Modi closely monitoring the situation for a swift and safe rescue.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is scheduled to visit the incident site to inspect the ongoing rescue operation on Monday. Heavy excavator machines have been deployed to remove debris from the collapsed portion of the under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway.
The tunnel collapse occurred on Sunday morning, trapping at least 40 workers. The police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel immediately launched a search and rescue operation upon receiving information about the incident, as stated by Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke with Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ruhela to receive updates on the situation and urged the acceleration of rescue operations. Dhami expressed his continuous monitoring of the situation and conveyed his hopes for the safe rescue of everyone, sharing the information on Facebook.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Chief Minister Dhami on Sunday to inquire about the ongoing rescue efforts.