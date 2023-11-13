Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Ongoing Rescue Efforts For Trapped Workers In Silkyara Tunnel

Efforts to reach nearly 40 workers feared trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand continued on Monday. Officials reported that the trapped workers are safe, communication has been established with them, and oxygen is being supplied through a pipeline initially laid for water supply in the tunnel. Food items were also delivered to the trapped workers using the same pipeline, facilitated by creating pressure through a compressor at night.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is scheduled to visit the incident site to inspect the ongoing rescue operation on Monday. Heavy excavator machines have been deployed to remove debris from the collapsed portion of the under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway.

The tunnel collapse occurred on Sunday morning, trapping at least 40 workers. The police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel immediately launched a search and rescue operation upon receiving information about the incident, as stated by Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke with Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ruhela to receive updates on the situation and urged the acceleration of rescue operations. Dhami expressed his continuous monitoring of the situation and conveyed his hopes for the safe rescue of everyone, sharing the information on Facebook.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Chief Minister Dhami on Sunday to inquire about the ongoing rescue efforts.