Uttarkashi Flood Rescue Ongoing: Bodies Recovered, Dozens Saved

Survivors and rescue teams in Uttarakhand floods are trying to come to terms with the Uttarkashi Flash Floods 2025. Dharali Flash Flood Rescue on the ground have focused on extraction and support, Uttarkashi Flash Flood Rescues (IBEX BRIGADE ) have so far recovered two bodies and rescued around 190 residents of the Uttarkashi Flash Floods-hit villages.

A cloudburst earlier in the day appears to have set the Uttarkashi Flash Floods 2025 in motion. The Uttarkashi Flash Flood Rescuers Report shows that the Flash Floods in Uttarkashi today has been hampered by blocked roads and fallen towers. The Uttarkashi Flood Rescue Operation involves the Uttarkashi Flash Flood Rescue by Helicopters, Heavy Machinery, Makeshift Ziplines, Drones, and Satellite Phones as hundreds of Uttarkashi Flash Floods’ residents are feared to be stranded on Dharali village.

Army’s Ibex Brigade which is stationed in Harsil reached the site of the Uttarkashi Flash Floods in 10 minutes and is leading the Uttarkashi Flash Floods response. Uttarkashi Flash Flood rescue continues as relief operation for Dharali village is underway on a war footing. The Uttarakhand Disaster Management, ITBP, SDRF, NDRF, Uttarakhand Police, and the local administration have sent all resources they can, working against Uttarakhand Natural Disaster 2025 and damaged infrastructure.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has informed about Uttarkashi flash floods recovery operations: Rescue of 190 people and the possibility of about a dozen missing and trapped under the debris, The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed Uttarakhand’s NDRF teams to carry out rescue drills “on a war footing” as heavy machinery is brought in to recover those missing and dead, The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is closely monitoring Uttarkashi flash floods recovery operations, The Uttarakhand CM has ordered the ITBP and SDRF to provide all possible assistance, The Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced immediate financial aid to the Uttarkashi Floods-hit residents.