Vaccination goal by August: 1 crore a day

The Centre on Tuesday said that by July or early August, there will be enough Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate one crore people a day. It also said that mixing vaccines is not a protocol till further update and there is no change in the schedule of the two-dose Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said that by July or early August, there will be enough Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate one crore people a day. It also said that mixing vaccines is not a protocol till further update and there is no change in the schedule of the two-dose Covishield and Covaxin vaccines. Specifying norms for opening districts, the Centre said that the Covid positivity rate should be below 5 per cent for a week, over 70 per cent vulnerable population should be vaccinated and there should be community ownership to implement Covid-appropriate behaviour. It said the positivity rate is less than 5 per cent in 344 districts and 30 states and UTs have reported a decline in active COVID-19 cases since the last week. There has also been an almost 69 per cent decline in Covid cases since the peak recorded on May 7, the Centre said.

