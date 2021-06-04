Vaccines for the Third Gender

A unique initiative of the District Administration and Health Department has come to the forefront in Indore. An another link has been added to the Covid vaccination program. A vaccination center has been set up for the eunuch community in Indore. For this, the eunuchs thanked the local administration along with the central and state government.

For the first time, a vaccination center has been set up for transgenders in Indore. Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal told that earlier 11 eunuchs were vaccinated. Today 75 eunuchs are being vaccinated by setting up a vaccine camp in their place.

During this, the eunuchs appealed to the people of the city and the state to get the vaccine. Eunuch Shabnam, said that by getting the vaccine, your family and society will be safe along with you.To make the general public aware, the eunuchs society will go from house to house and also said that people have to understand that the only way to avoid this disease is to get the vaccine.