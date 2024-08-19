Vadodara medical students protest over Kolkata female doctor’s rape-murder

Vadodara : In the wake of the rape and murder of a medical student at a college in Kolkata, medical students in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Monday staged protests demanding strict punishment against the culprits.

The students have been organising various demonstrations to voice their concerns for the past four days. The protests have also extended to SSG Hospital, where medical staff call for increased protective measures.

Junior Doctors Association outlined seven specific demands including more security staff to be deployed across the hospital and permanent stationing of ‘SHE teams’ within the hospital campus; a round-the-clock police station on the hospital grounds; improved facilities to monitor loitering within the hospital campus; a comprehensive CCTV network to monitor the hospital; introduction of a pass system for entry into restricted areas; and continuous monitoring of imported services and work-overs.

The association also emphasized that there is an urgent need for security enhancements on the campus. They also urged the authorities to take immediate action to address these demands, stating that they will continue their protest until their demands are not met.

“Implementing these measures is crucial for ensuring the safety of doctors, medical staff, and patient's relatives. Fulfilling these demands is essential to prevent further incidents and ensure a safer environment for everyone within the hospital premises,” the association said.

Meanwhile, in Ahmedabad, Dr. Ravi Chaudhary (26) MD student living in the hostel on the hospital premises, has filed a complaint that he was assaulted by a patient’s son and his friend. The altercation reportedly began when Chaudhary objected to them recording video footage in the casualty ward.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on August 18 when a patient was brought into the casualty ward by his son and a friend. However, Dr. Chaudhary informed the individuals that the case needed to be registered as a medico-legal case.

Sources said the friend of the patient’s son began recording the scene on his phone. When Chaudhary requested him to stop, the situation escalated as both men allegedly responded with verbal abuse and then physically assaulted the doctor.