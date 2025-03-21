Vadodara police raze illegal structures linked to female bootlegger

Vadodara: The authorities in Vadodara, Gujarat, carried out a demolition drive against illegal encroachments linked to a female bootlegger.

Under tight police security, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation removed unauthorised sheds and encroachments outside the residence of Firozabanu and her son, Sultan Ajmeri, in the Santosh Nagar area of Tandaljar, officials said on Friday.

This move is part of a broader statewide crackdown on anti-social elements initiated by the government.

As part of this campaign, authorities first compiled a list of notorious offenders followed by the removal of their illegal encroachments. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhay Soni informed the media that Firozabanu has multiple cases registered against her under the Prohibition Act and had previously been detained under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act.

He stated that the bootlegger had illegally occupied municipal land outside her house in Santosh Nagar, and the police were acting to remove the encroachment. “We are systematically clearing illegal encroachments. Yesterday, a similar operation was carried out against two bootleggers in Atladara, and today, the action is taking place in Tandalja. Town planning officials are assisting in this operation to ensure the removal is carried out in accordance with legal procedures," said DCP Soni.

Municipal officer Mehul Solanki stated that prior notices had been issued regarding the illegal sheds and platforms outside the residence. These structures have now been demolished, and further action regarding the main building will be taken after serving legal notices.

“For now, we are acting based on police recommendations at designated locations. A wider drive will follow to remove remaining encroachments in the area,” Solanki added.

Gujarat, despite its longstanding prohibition on alcohol, continues to grapple with a significant bootlegging problem. As of April 2024, approximately 42,000 bootleggers were reported to be active across the state. Notably, in the Ahmedabad district, nearly 60 per cent of these illicit liquor sellers are women, highlighting a substantial female involvement in this underground industry.

The state has witnessed tragic incidents resulting from the consumption of spurious liquor.

In July 2022, a methanol poisoning event led to at least 42 deaths and over 97 hospitalizations. Similarly, in 2009, Gujarat experienced another mass poisoning, resulting in the death of 136 people from consuming bootleg liquor.

In response to these challenges, the Gujarat government has intensified its crackdown on illegal alcohol activities. In 2023 alone, authorities recorded 466 prohibition violations and seized liquor worth Rs 20 crore.

To further deter bootlegging, the state Assembly amended the Prohibition Act in 2024, empowering the government to auction vehicles used to transport liquor even before court verdicts are pronounced.