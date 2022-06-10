Value of MP vote falls to 700

New Delhi: The value of the vote of a Member of Parliament has gone down to 700 from 708 in the presidential poll scheduled for July 18 due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir.

The value of the vote of an MP in a presidential election is based on the number of elected members in legislative assemblies of states and union territories, including Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

"It was 708 (earlier). It has been changing. It was 702 (at one time)," said CEC Rajiv Kumar.