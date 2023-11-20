Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi invites Rahul for its 'Honour Constitution' rally in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) will organise a 'Honour Constitution' Mahasabha to mark the Constitution Day on November 25 for which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been invited, VBA President Prakash Ambedkar said here on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Ambedkar said that the Constitution has enshrined and protected the rights of all the oppressed, deprived, minorities, Dalits, Tribals, OBCs and other religious groups in the country, guaranteeing Equality, Fraternity and Justice for all.

"In the Constituent Assembly on November 25, 1949, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar presented the new Constitution and made a historic speech on it and the upcoming situation in the country. Keeping in mind that occasion, we have decided to conduct the 'Honour Constitution' rally at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park here," Ambedkar said.

The state executive of the VBA -- which is desperately attempting to join the national opposition INDIA bloc -- has also decided to invite the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the event.

On the occasion, Ambedkar launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for attempting to dilute the Constitution and endangering democracy.

He claimed that while the issues on which the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be fought are development, economic situation, foreign policy and other major challenges confronting the nation, the RSS is pursuing its own agenda for a Constitution based on the 'Vedic System' for the country.

Ambedkar said that in the Vedic System, there will be no fraternity, freedom and individual liberty, but the Constitution of Ambedkar carries forward the ideals and philosophy of the great icons like Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and other reformers.

Against this background, Ambedkar said the Constitution Day is very important especially when all constitutional institutions and democracy are under a severe threat in the country, and the 'Honour Constitution' programme would give a new direction to the country.

He added that the VBA has been organising a series of pre-election meetings across Maharashtra which are getting a huge response from the masses in places like Akola, Dhule, Satara and other districts.