Vande Bharat offers speed, safety & comfort

Bhubaneswar: Indian Railways, a cornerstone of the nation’s transportation infrastructure, is witnessing a significant transformation with the expansion of Vande Bharat fleet. As a flagship project of ‘Make in India’ campaign, these semi-highspeed trains symbolise India’s ambition for a modern, efficient and worldclass rail system. With Vande Bharat Express, Indian Railways is set to redefine passenger experience, offering unmatched speed, safety and comfort.

Since its inauguration on February 15, 2019, Vande Bharat Express has become a symbol of progress for Indian Railways. This semi-highspeed train, capable of reaching up to 160 km per hour, offers an unparalleled travel experience for millions of passengers. As of August 20, 2024, with a fleet of 54 trains, Vande Bharat has completed a total of 35,428 trips and carried over 3.17 crore passengers. The network covers more than 280 districts across 24 States and Union Territories.

India’s first indigenously-manufactured Vande Bharat trains have transformed rail travel with their modern design and superior comfort. Entirely conceived and built in India, Vande Bharat is a testament to ‘Make in India’ initiative, showcasing the nation’s engineering prowess. Its cutting-edge features, including intelligent braking systems, automatic doors, GPS-based passenger information systems and bio-vacuum toilets, make it a global contender in Railway technology. The train is equipped with regenerative braking systems that save up to 30 per cent in electrical energy, adding a green footprint to its long list of innovations. With executive-class coaches boasting rotating ergonomic seats and Divyangjan-friendly amenities, Vande Bharat brings luxury, convenience and inclusivity, setting a benchmark for Rail travel in India.