Live
- Abhijeet opens up about the potential of ‘Miss Perfect’ to entertain audience
- By year-end, working strength in Delhi Judicial Service shall be nearly at par with sanctioned strength: HC
- ‘Happy Ending’ maintains an entertaining tone: Yash Puri
- Rythula Karuvu Keka program held in Dhone
- Man nabbed in Delhi for making Khalistani graffiti
- DQ unveils ‘beginning look’ of ‘The Goat Life’
- Megastar Chiranjeevi's Padma Vibhushan Honor and Heartfelt Celebrity Wishes.
- India’s smartphone market remains flat in 2023, Apple surpasses 10-mn unit mark
- Leaked: Allu Arjun's Stunning Saree Look in Pushpa 2 Breaks the Internet
- Stalin outlines similarities between jallikattu and bull fighting, Tamil and Spanish languages
Just In
Varanasi court allows Hindus to worship in Gyanvapi mosque basement
Highlights
A Varanasi court on Wednesday allowed Hindus to worship inside the sealed basement of the Gyanvapi mosque.
Varanasi (UP): A Varanasi court on Wednesday allowed Hindus to worship inside the sealed basement of the Gyanvapi mosque.
The court has asked the district administration to make the necessary arrangements in the next seven days.
As per the court order, Hindu devotees can now offer prayers at 'Vyas Ka Tehkhana', a sealed area inside the Gyanvapi mosque.
While speaking to reporters, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, said, "The Hindu side has been allowed to offer prayers at 'Vyas Ka Tehkhana'. The District Administration will have to make arrangements within seven days. Everyone will now have the right to perform puja."
The Muslim side said that it will appeal against the court order in the High Court.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS