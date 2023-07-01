Vegetable prices skyrocket in Odisha

Jajpur: The prices of vegetables in Odisha witnessed a significant surge in the past week. Tomato prices have almost doubled and are being sold at around Rs 100 per kg in Bhubaneswar and other cities.

In Jajpur district, the price of tomato crossed Rs 120 per kg on Thursday. Almost all the vegetables are being sold above Rs 60 per kg in the retail market in the district. The price of brinjal, a common vegetable in every Odia household, has doubled. The price of pointed gourd (parwal) has increased from Rs 30 to Rs 60 per kg.

The retail price of beans, which was Rs 60 last month, is now being sold at Rs 150 per kg. Drumstick, which was available at Rs 50 in April and May, is now being sold at Rs 100-120 per kg in the retail market.

Ginger, present in everyone’s kitchen, is being sold at Rs 250-280 per kg while garlic is being sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Green chillies, which were sold at Rs 80 in the retail market last month, are now being sold at Rs 200 per kg. Ladies finger, which was sold at Rs 35, is now being sold at Rs 60 per kg. The prices of cabbage, bitter gourd, ridge gourd and pumpkin, among other vegetables, have also increased significantly.

The homemakers have expressed concern over the soaring prices of tomatoes. "Last week, the price of tomatoes was between Rs 50 and Rs 60 per kg. This week, the price has doubled. Besides, the prices of other vegetables are also high. This situation has affected our budget,” said Nalini Prava Devi.

Tomato prices have witnessed an almost overnight jump, according to traders. “The price of tomato is going up day by day. The rate has doubled in a week. We are helpless. We have to buy it at a high price and sell it accordingly," said Kabuli Rath, a trader. Vegetables with a short-self life are specifically affected. A wholesaler attributed the surge in prices to unseasonal rains and inclement weather.