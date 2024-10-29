Vendor cleans up polluted river ghat all by himself

Berhampur: Thousands of womenfolk and devotees flock to Mahendratanaya river bathing ghat in Paralakhemundi of Gajapati district bordering Andhra Pradesh every year to take a dip in the river and visit Radha Krushna and Jagannath temples during the month of Kartik (October-November). It is believed that the ritual absolves them of all sins.

Ranjit Kumar Mohapatra (55), a juice vendor of Palace Street, helps these womenfolk (Habisyali) and devotees by cleaning solid waste and mud at the bathing ghat of the river, spending money from his own pocket. While the local authorities have failed to provide proper sanitation, Ranjit has taken on the challenge alone, demonstrating how a single individual can make a big difference.

It is believed that devotees are cleaned physically, mentally and spiritually at this ghat. The Mahendratanaya Crematorium, which is located nearby, causes more pollution on this ghat. The family members and friends generally take a bath in the river at this ghat after the cremation of body. Unfortunately, they leave behind waste, including old clothes, worship material and other garbage on the river banks. Many even throw solid waste into the river.

Ranjit takes it upon himself to clean the Mahendratanaya river ghat, located just under the bridge connecting Paralakhemundi with Pathapatnam, also known as ‘Puruna Patna’ (Old Paralakhemundi) presently in Andhra Pradesh. This task holds special importance because on ‘Kartika Purnima’, about 25,000 devotees visit the ghat to celebrate the ancient ‘Boita Bandana’ ritual, which marks the day when Odia sailors set sail to Bali in Indonesia. This year, ‘Boita Bandana’ is scheduled on November 15.

Despite the fact that the river ghat, which lies within Kerandi panchayat, has religious importance, neither the panchayat nor the Paralakhemundi Municipality takes responsibility for cleaning it. Ranjit steps in every year to prepare the area for the festival to facilitate the devotees by cleaning the river ghat and providing eight bulbs. He has been doing this for the last 12 years spending about Rs 20,000 every year from his own pocket. His commitment to keep the river ghat clean shows his love for environment and respect for cultural traditions.

Ranjit’s hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed. Several citizens of Paralakhemundi praised his work.