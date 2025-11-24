Vice-President calls for ethical, tech-driven governance

Palasamudram: Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday addressed a batch of Civil Services Officer Trainees at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics (NACIN) here, exalting their role in India’s march toward Viksit Bharat @2047.

Recalling the inauguration of the newly built NACIN campus by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024, the Vice-President described the academy as “a premier institution shaping the future of India’s Customs and GST administration”. He said the year holds added significance as the nation marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose leadership laid the foundation for a united and self-reliant India.

Hailing the Union Public Service Commission as the “guardian of merit, integrity and fairness,” the Vice-President commended its century-long service as it moves toward its centenary celebrations in 2026. Underscoring inclusive development as essential for national progress, the Vice-President said wealth creation and equitable wealth distribution must go hand in hand.

Calling GST 2.0 a “landmark reform” that rationalised the indirect tax regime, he urged strict action against tax evasion, asserting that laws must be enforced firmly to safeguard societal welfare.

Radhakrishnan encouraged the officer trainees to value team excellence over individual brilliance, and to stay abreast of emerging technologies—AI, NLP, machine learning and blockchain—to ensure transparency in governance. The “iGOT Karmayogi platform” (which seeks to transform government officials from being rule-based to role-based), he added, provides a strong foundation for continuous professional development.

Acknowledging the intense competition for cracking the UPSC examinations, he reminded trainees that “with perseverance, purpose and integrity, they can meet the expectations of a rapidly evolving nation”.