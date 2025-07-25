Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's Secretariat Disbanded Following Resignation

Following Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's unexpected resignation three days ago, his official secretariat has been completely dismantled, with numerous government officials who served under him being reassigned to their original departments, according to two senior officials who spoke to media on Thursday. However, they clarified that no areas within the Vice Presidential complex have been permanently sealed.

The recently built Vice Presidential residence features a dedicated administrative wing that housed the secretariat operations. Government personnel have gradually departed from their positions, resulting in the facility being secured and locked. According to an unnamed official familiar with the situation, only a handful of government employees remain at the complex, and they are currently awaiting instructions to return to their respective parent organizations.

The administrative section of the newly established VP residence has been systematically vacated as officers completed their departures. Responsibility for the facility has been transferred to two under-secretaries who now maintain custody of the keys, as reported by a second anonymous official.

Dhankhar's personal secretary, along with an officer of special duty and the principal private secretary, all of whom held Indian Administrative Service positions, have concluded their tenure at the Vice Presidential office. A government representative explained that such departures represent standard procedure, as these appointments were specifically linked to Dhankhar's term in office. Typically, officials receive a two-week period to conclude their responsibilities and transition back to their original departments, though some staff members continue to finalize their duties before departing.

The former Vice President now maintains entitlement to a team of five personal staff members whose compensation remains covered by government funds, along with accommodation in a Type VIII government residence or equivalent housing anywhere within India. As the inaugural resident of the luxurious Vice Presidential complex, Dhankhar has been allocated one month to collect his personal belongings and vacate the premises. Government sources indicate that the former VP began organizing his departure immediately after submitting his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday evening.

While the repatriation of officers to their original departments following a constitutional authority's departure represents established protocol, the rapid pace at which personnel left the complex and the secretariat's swift closure has intensified speculation about the circumstances surrounding his abrupt exit. These developments have fueled ongoing theories suggesting increasingly strained relations between Dhankhar and the government.

The 74-year-old Dhankhar cited health concerns as the primary reason for his sudden resignation on Monday, which occurred after he had presided over the opening day of Parliament's monsoon session in the Rajya Sabha. He assumed the Vice Presidential role on August 11, 2022, replacing M. Venkaiah Naidu in the position.

In his formal resignation communication to President Murmu, Dhankhar stated his decision to step down immediately, writing that he needed to prioritize healthcare requirements and follow medical guidance, invoking Article 67(a) of the Constitution as the legal basis for his departure.

Media reports have highlighted tensions between Dhankhar and the government regarding his decision to accept an Opposition-initiated impeachment notice against Justice Yashwant Varma in the Rajya Sabha, despite a similar notice supported by multiple political parties being presented in the Lok Sabha. This disagreement reportedly contributed to the deteriorating relationship between the former VP and the administration.

Since announcing his resignation, Dhankhar has declined to meet with various political leaders who sought appointments with him. Among those reportedly seeking meetings were Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge, veteran Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, and several representatives from the Aam Aadmi Party, according to three senior political figures.

The sudden nature of Dhankhar's departure and the immediate dissolution of his office operations have caught many government staff members off guard, while parliamentarians continue to question the abrupt timing of his decision to step down from the constitutional position.