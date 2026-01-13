Vijay appears before CBI for questioning

New Delhi/Chennai: TVK chief and actor Vijay appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday for questioning in connection with the Karur stampede case, officials said.

The Tamil superstar reached the heavily barricaded CBI headquarters here at 11.29 am in a black Range Rover.

After completion of the necessary formalities, he was taken to the team in the Anti-Corruption unit of the agency that is investigating the September 27, 2025, stampede, which claimed 41 lives and left more than 60 injured in Tamil Nadu's Karur.

Anticipating a huge turnout of the actor-politician's supporters, multiple units of Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces were deployed around the CBI office building to preve