Live
- Congress still sore at Shiv Sena (UBT) over Sangli, seeks a rethink
- 'Time used for purposes other than legal interviews': Delhi court dismisses CM Kejriwal's plea seeking more time with lawyer
- PM’s vision set to revolutionise gaming in India, say creators after meeting Narendra Modi
- SC stays MP High Court's order, allows Christian community prayer meeting in Indore
- Derbyshire sign Daryn Dupavillon for 2024 County season
- A phone call from PM Modi at 2.30 AM: Social worker recalls morale-boosting experience during Covid
- Most sectors end in green as Nifty closes at record high
- Child trafficking gang busted in Delhi, two infants rescued
- Polling in MP's Betul Lok Sabha seat now to be held on May 7
- Celebrate Eid with gifts from the latest collections!
Just In
Viksit Bharat Games: Exploring Modi govt’s flagship schemes through NaMo App
The NaMo App has launched Viksit Bharat Games, a unique gaming-based module, aimed at spreading awareness about the Modi government's flagship schemes through innovative means.
New Delhi: The NaMo App has launched Viksit Bharat Games, a unique gaming-based module, aimed at spreading awareness about the Modi government's flagship schemes through innovative means.
The Viksit Bharat Games module consists of three interactive and educational games covering the flagship schemes including Har Ghar Jal, Ujjwala Yojana and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
The Viksit Bharat Games have been designed to help commoners understand the intense planning and execution that goes into the launch of such people welfare policies.
The ‘Har Ghar Jal’ Viksit Bharat game takes players on a journey to ensure that clean drinking water is easily accessible at their doorsteps. Players must navigate the challenges and tasks of placing the pipes in the correct order to complete the water connection to each household. Under the mission, more than 11 crore households have got access to clean drinking water.
The ‘Ujjwala Yojana’ game is designed to give players a chance to experience what it would be like to be a beneficiary of the government's flagship scheme for clean cooking fuel. The scheme has already empowered more than 11 crore individuals. In this interactive game, participants must navigate a maze to deliver a truck filled with LPG cylinders to the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana.
The Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan game requires players to sort wet and dry waste and dispose of them in the appropriate dustbins. As part of the Swachh Bharat Mission—Grameen, more than 75 per cent of villages are now ODF plus. By completing tasks related to waste management, sanitation, and hygiene, players can understand the importance of maintaining cleanliness standards and promoting a healthier environment.
Upon completing each game, players will be directed to a dedicated page showcasing the achievements of the PM Modi government across 12 diverse sectors.
Notably, ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ mission is government’s roadmap, as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for making India a completely developed nation by 2047.
Under the initiative, common people are also being encouraged to participate and contribute to the goal.