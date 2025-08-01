Violation of social media guidelines: UP’s Darul Uloom bans women’s entry on campus

Saharanpur: Darul Uloom Deoband has reinstated a ban on entry of women on its campus over violation of its social media guidelines that allegedly tarnished the institution’s image.

A notice announcing the prohibition has been pasted at the main entrance of the seminary for the past two days, officials said on Thursday. According to the seminary management, despite an existing ban on photography and videography, some women visitors recently shot videos on the premises and shared them on social media platforms. In light of this act -- which the seminary said not only did ‘bepardgi’ (breach norms of remaining under the veil) but also harmed its reputation -- the management has decided to completely prohibit women from entering the seminary under any circumstances, the notice stated.

The notice also reiterated a complete ban on video recording and photography on the campus.

Darul Uloom had previously imposed a similar restriction on May 17, 2024. However, the ban was later relaxed with certain conditions, allowing women to visit the premises.

Officials said that those conditions were violated, leading to the renewed enforcement of the ban.

Maulana Mufti Rehan Qasmi, head of the office of the acting Mohtamim (vice-chancellor), told PTI, “Women were earlier allowed to visit under certain conditions, but after a few days, the trend of uploading reels and videos resumed. This compelled the administration to enforce a fresh ban on women’s entry.”

The decision has disappointed many women who travel from across the country to see Darul Uloom’s historic buildings, the famous Rashidiya Mosque, and its distinctive circular library.

In addition to the restriction on women’s entry, the seminary’s latest directive also prohibited the use of tobacco and intoxicants, spitting on the premises, and touching or plucking of flowers and plants. Visitors were also mandated to vacate the premises before sunset.