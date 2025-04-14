Violence Over Waqf Act Reaches Supreme Court: Petition Seeks Court-Monitored Probe in Bengal

A series of violent incidents during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal has now reached the Supreme Court. A petition has been filed seeking a court-monitored investigation into the unrest that recently shook multiple districts, including Murshidabad, where three people reportedly lost their lives.

The petition, filed by Supreme Court advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha, calls for the formation of a special investigative team to probe the violence and associated deaths. The plea also requests the court to intervene to safeguard citizens and prevent further escalation of violence in the state.

Protests have intensified in districts such as Malda, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly, where demonstrators have demanded the withdrawal of the Waqf Amendment Act passed by the central government. These protests have turned increasingly aggressive, with incidents of stone-pelting, road and railway blockades, and even arson—including the torching of police vehicles in Murshidabad.

Police responded with lathicharge and mass arrests, detaining over 200 individuals across the affected regions. Meanwhile, more than ten petitions have already been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Act. The top court is scheduled to begin hearings on the matter on April 16.