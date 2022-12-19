  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Violence rocks Allahabad University, many injured

Violence rocks Allahabad University, many injured
x

Violence rocks Allahabad University, many injured

Highlights

The Allahabad University was rocked by violence on Monday when students fought a pitched battle with security guards and then the police.

Prayagraj (UP): The Allahabad University was rocked by violence on Monday when students fought a pitched battle with security guards and then the police.

Trouble began when the guards stopped a student leader from entering the campus. The student leader said that he was on his way to the bank inside the campus.

This led to a scuffle that paved the way for stone pelting by the students.

Additional police were called in and several vehicles parked inside were vandalized.

According to reports, several students and policemen were injured in the fracas.

There was no official statement from the university authorities till the time of filing this report.

Students have been peacefully agitating since the past 101 days on the issue of fee hike in the university.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X