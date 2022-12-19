Violence rocks Allahabad University, many injured

Prayagraj (UP): The Allahabad University was rocked by violence on Monday when students fought a pitched battle with security guards and then the police.

Trouble began when the guards stopped a student leader from entering the campus. The student leader said that he was on his way to the bank inside the campus.

This led to a scuffle that paved the way for stone pelting by the students.

Additional police were called in and several vehicles parked inside were vandalized.

According to reports, several students and policemen were injured in the fracas.

There was no official statement from the university authorities till the time of filing this report.

Students have been peacefully agitating since the past 101 days on the issue of fee hike in the university.